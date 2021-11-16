Who Is Eligible for a TikTok Class Action Lawsuit and How Do I File a Payment Claim?

What Are the Eligibility Requirements for a TikTok Class Action Lawsuit, and How Do I File a Payment Claim?

TikTok app users are receiving notifications that they may be eligible for a portion of a recent class action lawsuit settlement.

The video-sharing network informed its American fans on November 15 that they can apply for a piece of the legal reward if they meet specific criteria. After that, you’ll receive an email with a link to make your own claim.

The notification, on the other hand, does not go into any further information or provide any context for the complaint. Visit the previously stated website to learn more.