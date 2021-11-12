Who is currently stationed aboard the International Space Station? Astronauts are seen entering after the Dragon docks in this video.

Following Crew-3’s successful docking on Thursday, the International Space Station (ISS) now has a total of seven astronauts and cosmonauts on board.

On Wednesday, the Crew-3 mission was launched with four men aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

The capsule arrived at the ISS on Thursday evening, and the astronauts quickly switched from one to the other.

This means that Kayla Barron, a US astronaut, Raja Chari, a US astronaut, Pyotr Dubrov, a Russian cosmonaut, Thomas Marshburn, a US astronaut, Matthias Maurer, a German astronaut, Anton Shkaplerov, a Russian cosmonaut, and Mark Vande Hei, a US astronaut, are now on board the ISS.

Crew-3 members Barron, Chari, Marshburn, and Maurer have only recently arrived.

They have taken the position of Crew-2’s four members, who returned home on Monday. Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of the United States, Thomas Pesquet of France, and Akihiko Hoshide of Japan were the astronauts.

The Crew-3 crew emerged from the Dragon capsule and into the ISS in a video released on Twitter by NASA on Thursday night, where they individually hugged their new station co-inhabitants.

On the @Space Station, there are now four additional astronauts and a total of seven crew members!

#Crew3 has arrived in the orbiting laboratory almost exactly one day after launch. pic.twitter.com/QJoBUsJcsj November 12, 2021 — NASA (@NASA) Crew-3 is the third ISS crew rotation mission done by NASA and SpaceX as part of the Commercial Crew Program, as its name suggests. The program intends to launch humans to the International Space Station from American territory using American technology in collaboration with private enterprises.

Crew-3 is scheduled to stay on the ISS until April 2022.

According to Space.com, the ISS is at full capacity with seven people on board, but it is really quite roomy compared to the record number of people who have been on board at the same time—13.

When a replacement crew arrives before the outgoing crew has left, there is usually crowding on board the ISS.

The four Crew-2 astronauts landed in April of this year, raising the total number of persons on board to 11.

Because the number of astronaut beds on the ISS—there were only four on the US segment—was surpassed, some crew members were forced to sleep in SpaceX’s Dragon capsules. This is a condensed version of the information.