WHO Detected The Deadly Marburg Virus For The First Time In West Africa.

The World Health Organization identified a case of Marburg disease in Guinea on Monday, the first in West Africa of the devastating virus that is related to Ebola and, like Covid-19, spreads from animal hosts to humans.

The virus, which is spread by bats and has an 88 percent mortality rate, was discovered in samples collected from a patient who died on August 2 in southern Gueckedou prefecture, according to the WHO.

“We need to stop the Marburg virus in its tracks because it has the potential to spread far and wide,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

The discovery comes just two months after the World Health Organization declared the end of Guinea’s second Ebola outbreak, which began last year and claimed the lives of 12 people.

“We are working with the health authorities to put in place a rapid response that builds on Guinea’s previous experience and skills in dealing with Ebola, which is spread in a similar way,” Moeti added.

The Marburg virus is usually linked to exposure to Rousettus bat colonies in tunnels or mines. According to the WHO, once a human has contracted the disease, it is spread by contact with infected people’s bodily fluids or contaminated surfaces and items.

“We commend Guinean health workers for their foresight and swift investigation,” Moeti remarked.

Because of his deteriorating symptoms, the patient was treated in a clinic in Gueckedou, where a medical team was swiftly dispatched.

Ten WHO experts have already arrived in the field to assist national health authorities, including epidemiologists and socio-anthropologists.

Risk assessment, disease surveillance, community mobilization and screening, clinical care, infection control, and logistical support are all part of the emergency response, according to WHO.

Cross-border surveillance has also been beefed up, according to the report, in order to uncover possible cases swiftly.

In South Africa, Angola, Kenya, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, previous outbreaks and sporadic cases have been reported.

This is, however, the first time the virus has been discovered in West Africa.

The illness appears out of nowhere, with a high fever, severe headache, and significant discomfort.

According to the WHO, fatality rates in prior outbreaks have ranged from 24 percent to 88 percent, depending on the virus strain and case care.

Although no vaccinations or antiviral medicines have been approved, it claims that oral or intravenous rehydration and treatment of specific symptoms improve survival rates.