While the owner is sleeping, an 8-foot pet boa constrictor snake escapes.

On Thursday, an 8-foot-long Colombian boa constrictor escaped from its owner’s home in Vancouver, Canada.

The snake’s owner, a 32-year-old woman named “Cody,” said she awoke on Thursday to find the snake had vanished from its tank. She informed the authorities about the occurrence.

“An 8-foot Colombian boa snake has been reported missing near Granville and 14th,” Vancouver Police said in a statement Thursday. The owner went to sleep and awoke to find his snake was vanished. Although it is thought to be gentle, please use caution in the area and report any sightings to the police.”

According to NEWS 1130, the snake may have escaped by slipping out of an open window.

According to a Facebook post by the woman that has since been deleted, after being on the loose, the owner eventually spotted the snake when it made its own way back home.

“FOUND!!!!! Thank you so much for all of your generous contributions!! She crept in via a little crack in the wall where the fireplace used to be. Sorry for any anxiety this has caused, but I’m delighted Cody is safe and sound.”

There have been no reports of the snake injuring anyone, and Cody is said to be in good health following his excursion.

A snake that had been reported missing near Granville and 14th has been discovered. Cody is “safe and sound,” according to a Facebook post by the owner. Last night, @VancouverPD requested residents to keep an eye out for the reptile, claiming she slithered away as her owner slept. @NEWS1130 @CityNewsVAN pic.twitter.com/7muctFKN34

August 27, 2021 — Monika Gul (@MonikaGul)

Colombian red tail boas are enormous, heavy-bodied, non-venomous snakes that are commonly kept as pets. They are one of nine species of boa constrictor found in Colombia and other regions of Central and South America.

When kept in captivity, Colombian red tail boas can reach lengths of 6-10 feet, with some reaching much greater lengths.

According to Reptiles Magazine, they are popular pets because they are quite docile and tolerate being handled well, in addition to their amazing physical traits.

“They appear to prefer being held and will seek out a location where they may be held. This is a condensed version of the information.