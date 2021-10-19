While scuba diving in Florida, a man discovers a Megalodon tooth, the world’s largest shark.

Last week, a Florida guy was overjoyed after discovering a megalodon tooth fossil, the world’s largest shark.

When Michael Nastasio discovered a 6-inch-long megalodon tooth while fossil hunting off the shore of Venice, he was “overjoyed.”

The megalodon, also known as Otodus megalodon, was a massive shark and apex predator of the seas that died out roughly 3.6 million years ago.

According to the Natural History Museum of the United Kingdom, the earliest fossils date from roughly 20 million years ago, implying that the huge fish dominated the oceans for around 13 million years. The shark, according to the museum, is the world’s largest.

Researchers have never discovered a complete megalodon skeleton, but the size of the animal’s petrified teeth suggests it grew to be between 49 and 59 feet long. The largest megalodon teeth discovered were over 7 inches long.

In a Facebook post about his 6-inch find, Nastasio stated that he had been looking for a tooth of that size for about a decade. He is the captain of the Black Gold Fossil Charters diving company in Florida.

He wrote, “I’m so delighted right now that I’m actually still shaking.” “I was the last one in the water, and I saw it within the first five minutes of diving. The tooth is 6 1/16 [inches]long.” He also shared images of himself holding the tooth, which appears to be the same size as his hand.

Depending on their size, Megalodon shark teeth can be rather valuable. People may purchase and trade megalodon teeth on the FossilEra website, and while some examples are worth a few hundred dollars, others, such as a serrated 6.21-inch tooth, are worth about $3,000.

Except for Antarctica, Megalodon teeth have been discovered on every continent. Many instances have been discovered off the east coast of the United States, as well as in rivers in North and South Carolina and Florida.

A three-pound, 6.45-inch tooth was discovered at a construction site in earlier this year. This is a condensed version of the information.