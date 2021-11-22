While feeding bison, a man discovers a rare 1,000-year-old rock carving by accident.

At Wanuskewin Heritage Park in Saskatchewan, Canada, an archeologist uncovered rock carvings dating back over 1,000 years. The discovery is all the more astounding because it happened entirely by chance.

The find was uncovered by Wanuskewin’s chief archeologist, Ernie Walker, while out grazing bison in a pasture 800 meters west of the Wanuskewin building in the summer of 2020, according to the announcement on Friday.

The bison had cleared a section of ground where Walker spotted a boulder peeping through the soil while they were rolling around in the dirt wallowing. The archeologist looked closer at the rock and found grooves that formed a distinct pattern. The boulder turned out to be a petroglyph, according to Walker.

The boulder, according to Walker, is a “Ribstone,” carved over a thousand years ago and mimicking bison bones and symbolizing fertility. He goes on to say that he had previously investigated the region but had missed the petroglyph.

Following this finding, Walker and his crew discovered three more petroglyphs, as well as the instrument they suspect was used to carve the sculptures, while excavating the Ribstone. “This is hugely significant and extremely rare,” Walker says. “Whoever did that, perhaps over a thousand years ago, left it there or misplaced it.” It seems like their business card to me. Here’s where they placed their business card.” When placed in the context of historic events, the Wanuskewin Heritage Park team estimates that the petroglyphs date back anywhere between 300 to 1,800 years, giving them a likely age of 1,000 years.

"Finding four carved boulders together is highly rare, and finding the carving instrument used to create them is even rarer. The bison, on the other hand, is a truly extraordinary story," the researchers said in a press release. "This major scientific discovery might have stayed secret if they hadn't been returned to their traditional territory after being hunted close to extinction in the 1870s." In 2019, bison were reintroduced to Wanuskewin Heritage Park after a 150-year hiatus. The bison's reintroduction was part of a $40 million rejuvenation program that involved conservation activities across North America to repopulate bison populations. " The discovery of these petroglyphs demonstrates how sacred and significant they are.