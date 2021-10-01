While driving, a snake appears on the dashboard of a woman’s car.

A garter snake was removed from a woman’s vehicle after it appeared on her dashboard while she was driving.

On Thursday, Animal Control in Waterford-East Lyme, Connecticut, was contacted. They were able to safely get the woman to pull over to the side of the road, where the garter snake was removed by the animal control officer on the scene.

The incident was documented on the group’s Facebook page.

Last year, Gail Henderson, a professor at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, had a similar experience.

On May 6, 2020, Henderson was driving down Highway 54 in North Carolina when a 4-foot large black snake appeared on her dashboard, according to WRAL.

She told the channel that it was spread lengthwise across the entire front dashboard. “It was only when it started crawling that I recognized it was there. It took me a few seconds to realize it was a large, long snake!”

Because the snake mixed nicely with the color of Henderson’s Subaru, it had gone unseen. “Before I completely freaked out, I managed to pull off the road onto a grassy shoulder and leap out of my car,” she continued.

The professor of medicine waited at the side of the highway, opening all the doors and windows, hoping the snake would depart the automobile on its own. Fortunately, Michele Steeley and her then-13-year-old son came to the rescue.

Steeley, who claimed to be experienced with snakes, was able to free the snake and threw it into the grass along the road.

While in both cases the drivers were unharmed, snakes slithering into the carriage of cars can present dangers for road users. These include bites as well as distractions that might lead to mishaps.

Although the snakes observed in both occurrences were both non-poisonous, the issue of snakes getting into cars can be more severe in areas where venomous snakes such as copperheads or rattlesnakes exist.

Louise Carter, the founder of Snakes for Pets, explains how snakes might end up inside a car, especially in locations where snake populations are strong. This is a condensed version of the information.