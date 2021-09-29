While 400,000 Americans have received their first dose of COVID Booster, millions more are yet to receive theirs.

According to White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients, approximately 400,000 Americans received a COVID-19 booster shot over the weekend in reaction to the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Zients stated at a news conference that another one million people have scheduled their third dose at a drugstore in the coming weeks, indicating that the booster deployment is off to a “strong start.”

However, as more Americans transition to the third line of defense, millions of people are yet to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccination.

“At the same time, first and second shots remain our primary priorities,” Zients said.

Currently, 64% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccination, with 55% having received all three doses.

This means that over 70 million people who are eligible for vaccination are still unvaccinated, putting them at danger of being hospitalized and dying from COVID and its extremely contagious Delta version, according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

For some, the requirement for a booster dose just adds to their vaccine apprehension. According to a new poll, 71% of unvaccinated Americans believe the booster dose proves the COVID immunizations don’t work. Meanwhile, over 80% of people who have been vaccinated say the booster shots are a good indication.

Although “protection against hospitalization and mortality remains pretty high,” Walensky explained that a booster shot is required because “we are beginning to notice… some diminished protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection, possibly related to both fading and the Delta variant.”

The booster shot is now available to persons who have had a Pfizer primary series, are at least six months past their second dose, and are either over the age of 65 or over the age of 18 with a medical condition.

According to Walensky, the United States has 95,000 COVID-19 cases, 8,500 hospitalizations, and over 1,300 deaths in the last seven days.