Which Streaming Service Is Better: Netflix, Disney Plus, or HBO Max?

Remember when Netflix was the only streaming service available and we had to pay for it? Well, almost every TV network now has its own, and while this is great for our pleasure, paying for many monthly TV subscriptions can be expensive. So, which one is the absolute best?

Every streaming service has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max are the primary players, and while they are all quite similar in terms of cost, there are a few more benefits and drawbacks to consider. Finally, it comes down to what you want to watch and how you want to view it. Continue reading for a comparison of Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max, including pricing, content, and what’s available in HD vs. what isn’t.

Netflix monthly subscriptions start at $8.99. Subscriptions to Disney Plus start at $7.99 per month. Subscriptions to HBO Max start at $9.99 per month.

Price: Monthly plans start at $8.99.

Netflix is by far the most popular streaming service. After all, it’s been around the longest and essentially invented streaming services, but being the oldest isn’t enough to make you the greatest. Netflix continues to be the cream of the crop streaming service because of its relatively low subscription cost—$8.99 monthly for basic, $13.99 for standard and $17.99 for premium—its frequently added movie and TV titles (for about 13,900 titles total), as well as loads of original content (at least one new original movie each week of 2021). With more than 200 million users, Netflix is unquestionably the best place to start if you’re new to streaming, but it also tends to stick around long after viewers move on to other platforms.

If you’re not sure which Netflix plan to pick, here’s how each one compares:

Basic: For $8.99 per month, the basic Netflix subscription gets you one screen, one tablet and/or phone to view downloads on, unlimited movies and TV shows and laptop, phone and tablet access.

The basic plan is the most popular Netflix plan. The standard is $13.99 per month.