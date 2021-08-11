Which Is Better: AirPods Pro or Beats Studio Buds?

Look no further if you’re debating whether to get AirPods Pro or Beats Studio Buds and aren’t sure which is the best option for you. I’ll explain the distinctions and steer you in the appropriate route. Each of these wireless earbuds is excellent in its own way, but there is one major difference between them: price.

The AirPods Pro are $249, while the Beats Studio Buds are $149. At first glance, the decision appears to be self-evident. Although both earbuds have active noise suppression, Beats Studio Buds are $100 less expensive. But that isn’t the whole tale. Different people will be drawn to these truly wireless earphones for different reasons.

Features of AirPods Pro

Although the AirPods Pro and Studio Buds appear to be identical at first look, the AirPods Pro has functions that the Studio Buds do not. As a result, those who want the most out of their wireless earphones may choose to pay extra in order to reap the benefits.

The Apple H1 chip in the AirPods Pro, for example, allows for more smooth connection and transfer between Apple devices. In situations where you want to utilize your earphones with an Apple TV to listen more discreetly, smooth switching is easier. The Studio Buds’ chip is kept a secret.

A wireless charging case is also included with the AirPods Pro. To gain more power, they can be placed on a Qi charger or plugged in with a lightning wire.

While the Studio Buds have ANC, it’s a hybrid function, so it might not be as effective as the AirPods Pro’s more broad ANC. Studio Buds’ active noise cancellation (ANC) is tailored to block a narrower range of noises than AirPods Pro.

The Apple earbuds aren’t cheap, and if you want the finest microphone and ANC quality, you’ll want to go with AirPods Pro.

Size and Flexibility of Beats Studio Buds

If you don’t have an iPhone or have one but don’t use any other Apple devices, the Studio Buds might be a better choice. While their case does not support wireless charging, it does have a USB-C connection for charging. If your phone also charges by USB-C, this makes it easy to only bring one cable.

