Where to View the Peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower in Person and Online in 2021.

The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most anticipated skywatching events of the year, is expected to reach its peak activity this week.

The Perseids begin streaking across the sky around mid-July, but the ideal time to see them is when they are at their peak, when dozens of them can be seen each hour.

The finest nights to observe the Perseids this year will be August 11 and 12. However, detecting meteors requires more than simply heading outside and looking up—though this may work for some!

According to NASA’s Watch the Skies blog, the Perseids are best observed in the Northern Hemisphere, well away from light pollution.

Light pollution reduces the visibility of meteor showers, and bright sky can transform a spectacular event like the Perseids into just another night.

According to Bill Cooke of NASA’s Meteoroid Environments Office, it is sometimes stated that humans can catch up to 100 Perseids every hour, however this is usually an exaggeration. For most people in the United States, the peak number will be approximately 40 per hour right before sunrise.

This is presuming they are in the countryside and away from light pollution. Those who live in the suburbs should expect to witness rates of eight to ten per hour.

According to Cooke, the rate is anticipated to plummet to as low as two Perseids per hour for individuals who live in cities due to light pollution.

The Perseids can be seen all over the United States and Northern Hemisphere this week, but the best chance of viewing them is to get out of populated places and look up in the early morning pre-light.

The shower will also be broadcast live via the Virtual Telescope Project, based in Italy, for individuals who are unable to do so or who dwell in the Southern Hemisphere.

The online observation can be seen on the Project’s website’s WebTV portal as well as on YouTube, as shown below.

The webcast will begin at 12:00 a.m. UTC on August 12th (8 p.m. EDT, August 11).

