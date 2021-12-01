Where To Find Your Annual Spotify Roundup and Playlists in 2021: How To Get Spotify Wrapped

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is now ready to see, allowing you to examine both worldwide trends and your own personal year in review.

Here’s a quick rundown of where to look for these features.

If you’re unfamiliar with Wrapped, it’s a tool that gives you a snapshot of your Spotify activity from January 1 to October 31.

It contains information on which songs you have spent the most time listening to, who your favorite musicians are, and whether you have a favorite genre.

All of this data is then presented to you in the form of a presentation with music and video clips. Not to mention, there will be tailored playlists of songs you’ve been listening to on repeat for the past year, as well as significant singles that somehow slipped by your notice.

The roundup includes information for Spotify’s overall userbase, as well as insights into your own specific preferences.

You’ll be able to recognize the most popular songs and vocalists all across the world using this. For example, in 2020, it was revealed that Bad Bunny was the most streamed musician and that everyone, for whatever reason, was enjoying 80s throwback tracks.

Wrapped 2021 is now available, which means you can finally gloat about how great your music taste is on social media, or cringe in agonizing disgrace. Whichever one best describes you.

Follow the procedures mentioned below to locate your personal roundup.

How to View Your Spotify Wrapped Playlists for 2021

It’s quite simple to get to your “year in review” section. If you’re using a smartphone, you should see a large green banner at the top of the screen that will take you straight there. If it isn’t there, simply click this link (again on your phone).

You’ll be able to browse all of your tailored playlists after you’ve landed on the page, including ones for your most-streamed tunes, favorite artists, and important hits from the previous year that may have slipped your mind. The playlists that reflect the year’s global trends will be just below these.

You can also use your web browser to look for information. This is a condensed version of the information.