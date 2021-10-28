When you’re swimming above, this is what a Great White Shark sees.

Scientists discovered that human swimmers and surfers resemble seals when compared to a great white shark swimming below. Researchers discovered that attacks on humans could be the consequence of a “shark’s eye view” of the profile of potential prey.

Laura Ryan of Macquarie University in Australia told The Washington Newsday, “I expected there might be some connections, but maybe not to the amount we found.” “I reasoned that swimmers might not be as similar to seals as surfers because they aren’t normally involved in as many shark bites.” The swimmers, on the other hand, were difficult to distinguish from a seal.” Ryan is the principal author of a study that examines the “mistaken identification” theory of great white shark attacks and was published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface.

Shark attacks are quite uncommon. The Florida Museum’s International Shark Attack File recorded 129 shark-human contacts in 2020. There were 57 unprovoked attacks, 10 of which resulted in death. Three were in the United States, six were in Australia, and one was in Saint Martin.

The most fatal, unprovoked attacks are carried out by great white sharks. The majority of these attacks are carried out by young white sharks. One possibility is that white sharks swimming underneath mistake surfers or persons participating in board sports (who make up roughly 60% of the instances) for seals.

To put this theory to the test, Ryan and colleagues used our knowledge of white shark visual systems to recreate “shark vision.” They then applied this to human, seal, sea lion, and surfer swimming patterns. They studied several swimming methods, including strokes, and examined how each floated and moved through the water. After that, the team strapped a GoPro to an underwater scooter and set it to swim at the same speed as a predatory shark.

All of the entities evaluated have a lot in common, according to the findings.

“White sharks have to learn what to eat,” Ryan explained, “and at 2.5 [meters; 8 feet] they start eating seals.” “They must create a search image for these prey objects and blend it with other sensory information; this is a learning process that could lead to errors.” As they are. This is a condensed version of the information.