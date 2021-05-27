When Will There Be a Super Blood Moon Next? If You Missed Last Night’s Spectacle, Here’s Your Next Chance

Many people around the world were treated to a full lunar eclipse on Wednesday morning, which transformed the moon a coppery red color.

The occurrence also occurred during a supermoon, which occurs when a full moon passes close to the Earth due to its oval-shaped orbit.

As a result, Wednesday’s moon was nicknamed the super blood moon of 2021, or super flower blood moon to incorporate the full moon’s name in May.

A lunar eclipse or a supermoon aren’t very uncommon on their own. According to NASA data on past and future lunar eclipses, there are usually two or three total lunar eclipses a year, though there may be a number of years between complete lunar eclipses.

In a regular year, supermoons may appear two to four times in a succession. A supermoon is a full moon that occurs when the moon is near 90 percent of its perigee, or closest approach to Earth.

In order for a super blood moon to occur, all of the above must occur at the same time.

On October 8, 2033, the next super blood moon will appear. According to NASA’s lunar eclipse data table for 2031 to 2040, two complete lunar eclipses will occur in 2033, one on April 14 and the other on October 8. From Asia, Australia, the Pacific, and the Americas, the moon eclipse on October 8 will be visible.

Technically, a supermoon will occur with a lunar eclipse on three occasions before 2033: September 18 2024, January 12 2028, and June 15 2030. These will all be partial lunar eclipses, not total lunar eclipses.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes entirely beneath the Earth’s shadow in the sky, darkening it.

The moon appears coppery red in the sky during a full lunar eclipse because, while the sun’s light is mostly obstructed by the Earth, some light still reaches the moon via passing through the Earth’s atmosphere first.

The reddish portion of the light is better able to reach the moon than the other hues due to the frequencies of sunlight and how these different frequencies are twisted by the atmosphere.