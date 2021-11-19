When Will the Next Lunar Eclipse and Blood Moon Happen?

As part of a breathtaking near-total lunar eclipse, a crimson moon traversed the sky in the early hours of Friday morning—or late Thursday night depending on your location.

Almost the entire moon plummeted into Earth’s shadow during the eclipse, which was visible across North America, dimming its dazzling white surface.

There’s no need to fret if you missed it due to cloud cover or because it was midday in your part of the planet. Every year, there are several lunar eclipses.

The next lunar eclipse will occur on May 15 and 16, 2022, according to TimeandDate.com, which lists eclipses for the following ten years.

A total lunar eclipse will occur. Because they cause the moon to turn red, these are also known as blood moons.

The lunar eclipse in May 2022 will be visible from South America, but it should also be viewable from the United States, notably on the East Coast.

When the Earth passes between the moon and the sun in such a way that the sun’s light is blocked, a lunar eclipse occurs. The moon seems dark when we stare at it during a lunar eclipse.

However, the Earth does not completely obscure all of the sun’s light. Some light can still reach the moon, but only after passing through our planet’s atmosphere at its outermost edge.

As it passes through the gases that make up our atmosphere, this light tends to turn red. The moon then appears to change hue as the light strikes on it. This is also why sunrises and sunsets appear to be red and orange.

Between November 7 and 8, 2022, the second lunar eclipse will occur. Another total eclipse, sometimes known as a red moon, will occur.

According to an eclipse map from TimeandDate.com, it will be mostly visible across the Pacific Ocean. The eclipse will also be visible in North America.

Each year, there are two or three lunar eclipses and solar eclipses.

During a solar eclipse, the moon passes in front of the sun, blocking the sun’s light from reaching Earth for a brief period of time.

A solar eclipse’s “total” phase lasts only a few minutes, yet during that time, areas of the Earth are plunged into darkness. This is a condensed version of the information.