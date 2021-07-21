When will the Full Moon in July 2021 occur, and why is it known as the Buck or Thunder Moon?

This month’s full moon will cross the sky this week, peaking on the night of July 23, when it will be opposite the Sun at 10:37 p.m. EDT.

Because of the Earth’s curvature, this timing will differ depending on where you are, therefore some people will view the peak full moon on Saturday instead.

According to former NASA executive Gordon Johnston, the moon will be full for nearly three days from Thursday through Sunday.

Native American civilizations have given distinct names to the full moons of each month in the past, while other names came from Colonial American or European sources. Traditional full moon names usually refer to natural occurrences that occur in the same month or season as the full moon.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac lists these names, stating that the full moon in July is known as the buck moon.

The name “buck moon” is considered to refer to the exceptionally enormous antlers of male deer, sometimes known as bucks, at this time of year. Every year, deer antlers grow and shed.

The salmon moon, a Tlingit phrase referring to when fish returned to the area, and thunder moon, a term attributed to the Western Abenaki people, are two other names for the July full moon, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Because of the quantity of sunlight it reflects towards the Earth, the moon appears full at particular periods of the month. When the moon is full, sunlight shines on the side of the moon that faces Earth, allowing us to see the entire side.

At other times, though, sunlight only reaches a little portion of the moon that humans can see, or none at all. This is why we can only see a little portion of the moon in the sky at times.

Because the moon orbits the Earth, the amount of sunlight falling on it changes constantly. The moon takes about a month to complete a full orbit around our earth.

The full moon will not be the only reason to look up at the sky. This is a condensed version of the information.