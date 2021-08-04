When Will the Blue Moon Occur in 2021, and How Often Will It Occur?

The next full moon will be a blue moon and will appear in the sky on the nights of August 21-22.

But what exactly is a blue moon, and how common are they?

Full moons occur when the moon is directly opposite the sun with the Earth in the middle. The next alignment will take place on Sunday, August 22 at 8:02 a.m. ET.

The moon will be at its brightest at this hour, appearing like a perfect circle in the sky. While North American watchers will not be able to see the moon at this precise moment since it will have already dropped below the horizon, our natural satellite will appear full to the untrained eye on the night before and after this peak.

The full moon in August is known as the sturgeon moon because it was historically a popular time for Native American tribes to catch the massive fish in the continent’s lakes. This year’s sturgeon moon is also known as a “blue moon” since it is the third of four full moons in the Northern Hemisphere’s summer and the Southern Hemisphere’s winter.

The term “blue moon” has two separate meanings. A “seasonal blue moon” is expected later this month. This refers to the third full moon of a four-full-moon astrological season.

The term “blue moon” can also refer to a “monthly blue moon.” The second full moon in a calendar month containing two full moons is referred to by this definition.

Although the interval between full moons is approximately 29.5 days, most calendar months are slightly longer. Because of this mismatch, most months have only one full moon, but every now and then two will occur in the same month.

Blue moons occur every two or three years for both types, albeit monthly blue moons are slightly more often. According to TimeAndDate.com, the next seasonal blue moon will appear on August 19, 2024.

The hue of the moon has nothing to do with these concepts. The moon, on the other hand, does occasionally appear blue, albeit this is a rare occurrence that only occurs under certain circumstances.

When the atmosphere over a certain area is loaded with ash or dust particles, the moon can appear blue. This is a condensed version of the information.