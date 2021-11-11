When Will Spotify Be Discontinued? The Year 2021 and How to Get Your Music Data

The 2021 edition of Spotify Wrapped will be out shortly, humiliating everyone for their poor musical choices.

This annual roundup feature produces a list of your favorite tracks, genres, and artists from the previous year, allowing you to reflect on your (sometimes embarrassing) listening habits.

Spotify Wrapped not only allows you to review your own data, but it also provides worldwide trends from all of its users, allowing you to see which songs and podcasts have been the most popular on the streaming service.

For example, the 2020 version of Spotify Wrapped reported that Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist of the year, that The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” was the most-streamed individual song (followed by Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey”), and that ’80s music experienced a major rebirth.

With 2021 swiftly approaching, the next edition of Spotify Wrapped will be here before we know it. Everything you need to know is right here.

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2021 Be Released?

Spotify hasn’t said when 2021 Wrapped will be released, but we may guess based on prior years’ releases.

Wrapped is released every year in the first week of December, usually on a Wednesday or Thursday. In 2020, the feature was made accessible on December 2, whereas it was made available on December 5 in 2019.

It’s expected that Spotify Wrapped 2021 will premiere on either Wednesday, December 1 or Thursday, December 2 if the streaming service sticks to its current schedule.

In any case, we know it’s ramping up since Spotify has already begun telling its customers about it, which has caused some users a great deal of pre-emptive embarrassment.

