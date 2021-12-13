When Will Pornhub’s Year in Review 2021 Be Available? Explanation of the Release Date and Data

Pornhub will shortly release its eighth “Year in Review” segment, after skipping 2020.

As usual, the roundup will include data provided by the adult website itself, such as user demographics, the most popular pages, and each country’s particular viewing patterns. Consider it a grown-up version of Spotify Wrapped or Reddit’s annual roundup.

With the exception of 2020, Pornhub’s Year in Review began in 2013 and has been published every 12 months since then. There are constantly new and exciting discoveries to be made here. For example, the search term “porn for women” saw an extraordinary spike in popularity in 2017, and there was a significant demand for a gender-swapped version of Bowser from Super Mario Bros. in 2018.

All of the data will be gathered into a complete report on the Pornhub insights page, including numerous charts, infographics, and top 10 lists for you to examine once it is available.

The U.S. map, which shows the most popular video categories for each state, is a long-standing source of intrigue for many. You may use this information to determine what kind of adult content is popular in your area and whether there are any areas of the country with peculiar quirks.

When Will Pornhub’s 2021 Year in Review Be Available?

In the run-up to the new year, Pornhub’s Year in Review feature usually launches in the first half of December. It was a little later in 2015, 2016 and 2017, taking place in January instead, but the last few roundups have all been in December.

They’ve arrived on the second Tuesday or Wednesday of the month, respectively. If this is the case in the future, the 2021 feature film will be released on either Tuesday, December 14 or Wednesday, December 15.

How Is Data From Pornhub’s Year in Review Collected?

The data for Pornhub’s Year in Review feature is compiled by a team of the website’s own researchers and statisticians, according to the insights page. To get the results for each annual roundup, they comb through billions of hits and search phrases together.

There is some pretty specific demographic data in this report. This is a condensed version of the information.