‘When Will Michael Strahan Visit Space?’ After the Blue Origin flight was delayed, GMA’s host tweeted.

After the Blue Origin launch, which he was supposed to travel on, was postponed due to adverse weather conditions, Good Morning America host Michael Strahan will have to wait until the weekend to get to space.

In Blue Origin’s third crewed flight, Strahan and five other crew members were scheduled to take off from Van Horn, Texas, on Thursday. However, the launch was postponed until Saturday due to strong winds anticipated for Thursday and Friday, according to Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company.

The launch of the New Shepard spacecraft has been rescheduled for Saturday at 9:45 a.m. ET. On the Blue Origin website, live coverage of the NS-19 launch will begin 90 minutes before departure.

The team had completed its flight readiness evaluation, and New Shepard had met all mission requirements, according to Blue Origin.

“Astronauts will complete training today, and the only determining element for launch is weather,” it said.

On the NS-19 trip, Blue Origin invited Strahan as a “honorary guest,” along with Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American to journey to space. According to Blue Origin, Strahan will get a stipend as a member of the crew, which he will donate to the Boys and Girls Club.

In addition, four customers will be on board, including Lane Bess, a tech entrepreneur, and his son Cameron Bess, the first parent-and-child duo to fly to space.

The crew will travel almost three times the speed of sound during the 11-minute journey, passing the Kármán Line at 62 miles above the Earth’s mean sea level. The boundary is popularly recognized as the Earth-space boundary. Before parachuting back to Earth, the team will experience weightlessness for a few minutes and be able to witness it.

Strahan tweeted a selfie of himself smiling after the launch was postponed, along with the message: "Despite the fact that the plans have altered, the experience is still enjoyable! At 'Astronaut Village,' you can kick back and take it all in."