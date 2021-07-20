When will Jeff Bezos fly into space, and for how long will he be there?

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ rocket business, announced today that the crew of the next New Shepard mission is “ready for launch” after finishing their training.

The mission marks the first crewed flight of the company’s New Shepard launch vehicle, a self-landing rocket that has been in development for years.

It will follow closely behind Virgin Galactic’s first fully human voyage. Just over a week ago, rival space tourism company Virgin Galactic flew its founder Richard Branson into space.

When is Jeff Bezos going to space?

The launch is scheduled for Tuesday, July 20 at 9 a.m. EDT.

The rocket will launch from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One facility in the West Texas desert’s Guadalupe Mountains.

How long do you think he’ll be up there?

From launch to landing, the mission will take roughly 10 or 11 minutes.

For about a minute, Bezos and the crew will be in space, as defined by Blue Origin—at an altitude above the Kármán line, or about 100 kilometers above Earth.

Once their capsule detaches from the New Shepard rocket, the crew will experience weightlessness around three minutes into the mission.

As the capsule lowers, they’ll have to buckle back into their seats around three minutes later.

Who’s going to go to the moon with Jeff Bezos?

During the expedition, Bezos, the multibillionaire founder of Blue Origin and Amazon, will be accompanied by three people.

They are Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pioneering female aviator; Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old Dutch student who had purchased a ticket for a later launch; and Jeff Bezos’ brother, Mark Bezos.

Daemen’s seat on the mission had been put up for sale and had been bought for $28 million by someone else. However, because to a scheduling conflict, their trip had to be rescheduled, and Daemen was chosen to launch today instead. It’s unclear who won the original auction.

What is Jeff Bezos’ motivation for traveling to space?

He can and will do it because he wants to. “I want to go on this flight because it’s something I’ve wanted to accomplish all my life,” the world’s wealthiest person stated in an Instagram post last month.

