When Will Delta Variant Reach Its Maximum? COVID Cases in the United States Have Dropped, Making the Winter Uncertain.

COVID instances in the United States have been falling for many days, indicating that the summer Delta wave has reached its peak across the country. However, experts have told This website that the winter is still unknown.

The country’s seven-day moving average of cases has been falling since September 14, when the daily average of new cases was slightly under 150,000, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The average has dropped to roughly 114,000 on September 24, the most recent date provided by the health agency’s data tracker.

The Delta variation of COVID grew prevalent over the summer, accounting for the vast majorityâ€”nearly 100 percentâ€”of sequenced samples across the country.

Srini Venkatramanan is a research assistant professor at the University of Virginia’s Network Systems Science and Advanced Computing (NSSAC) division, which operates the COVID surveillance dashboard. To develop short- and medium-term forecasts, he and his team create statistical models that follow the evolution of epidemics.

Regarding the current COVID case data in the United States, he told This website that short-term forecasts are pointing downwards, “hinting that we may have peaked as far as the Delta wave is concerned, on a national scale,” according to the most recent batch of updates.

“There are a few states that are still heading upwards, though their rate of growth appears to have slowed,” he noted.

“In a similar vein, we take part in a multi-model effort, with our most recent estimates focusing on the influence of childhood immunizations. The ensemble model predicts a downward trend for the present wave even in that scenario.”

Professor Jeffrey Shaman of Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health’s Department of Environmental Health Sciences agreed.

“Our own predictions have fairly regularly projected a high for the U.S. nationally around the last week of August/first week of September,” he said. “It appears that this has happened.”

According to Nicholas Reich, professor of biostatistics at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, one of the reasons Delta is slowing down could be that the variety is having problems infecting new people.

This could be due to a combination of people already being affected and immunizations aiding the remaining population, he told this website.