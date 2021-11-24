When times are tough, Albatross Divorce Rates soar.

Sea birds have a tendency to be monogamous, mating with the same person year after year. Albatrosses, in particular, are said to be the most dedicated of all the birds, typically pairing for life.

However, divorces do occur from time to time.

Normally, they’re viewed as an adaptive approach that allows the bird to replace a “sub-optimal” companion. However, scientists have discovered direct evidence that environmental factors boost divorce rates in a study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

On one of the Falkland Islands, Francesco Ventura of the University of Lisbon, Portugal, and colleagues researched a population of the long-lived black-browed albatross.

On a “good” year, the divorce rate among these birds was around 1%. However, during years when the environment was unfavorable, rates rose to over 8%.

“Social monogamy is the rule rather than the exception among long-lived seabirds, and the creation of long-term pair relationships is particularly advantageous given these species’ life histories,” Ventura told The Washington Newsday.

“A more familiar mate equals a better-coordinated partner with whom to carry out parental responsibilities and rear chicks effectively.

“Previous breeding failures seem to cause divorce, and females appear to be the initiators of divorce, allowing the former spouse to breed with a ‘better’ mate.”

The researchers compared mating couples and divorce rates over the course of these long-term relationships to warm sea surface temperature anomalies. Warmer sea surface temperature anomalies are related with reduced nutrient availability, while cooler sea surface temperature anomalies are associated with richer resources.

Their data revealed that years with abnormally warm sea surface temperatures were associated with a higher frequency of breeding couples divorcing.

Even if they had bred in prior years, couples were found to divorce, showing that good partnerships were being rejected as a result of environmental factors.

“We think that high reproduction costs, which birds pay with later returns to the colony, prompting them to arrive at the breeding colony asynchronously,” Ventura added.

“Another approach could be increased physiological stress: in difficult years, females may have higher amounts of stress hormones and blame their mate. This is especially intriguing because our findings reveal that warm [sea surface temperature anomalies]primarily influenced previously successful females, i.e. the ones. This is a condensed version of the information.