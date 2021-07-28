When the Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids Meteor Showers Peak, Here’s How to Watch Them.

On Wednesday night, two separate meteor showers are expected to peak, giving skywatching opportunities for some.

According to the American Meteor Society, the Southern Delta Aquariids, which will peak between July 12 and August 23, will coincide with the Alpha Capricornids, which will peak between July 3 and August 15. (AMS).

Despite the fact that the two meteor showers are occurring at the same time, EarthSky reports that the light of the moon, which will be brilliant on Wednesday night, may wipe away a lot of the shooting stars.

AMS states that the Southern Delta Aquariids produce good meteor rates for a week centered on the night of maximum activity, and both meteor showers will linger for weeks after their peak.

Furthermore, the amount of fireballsâ€”or especially bright meteorsâ€”during the Alpha Capricornids’ active phase is linked to the quantity of fireballs.

While no special equipment is required to observe a meteor shower, little planning and preparation may enhance the experience.

Skywatchers should be familiar with star charts, according to the AMS, so they can figure out where the shower will appear in the sky. Meteor showers frequently appear to originate from a single point in the sky, referred as as the shower’s radiant.

Furthermore, meteor showers are typically dimmer in city and suburban settings, so observers should plan their viewing session away from city lights.

People should allow their eyes to acclimate to the dark once they arrive at an observation spot and avoid using lights as much as possible.

The Delta Aquariids are named after the constellation Aquarius, where their radiant is located. The Alpha Capricornids’ radiant is close to the constellation Capricornus, which gives the shower its name.

According to the American Meteor Society, observing a meteor shower requires patience. Instead of a spectacular display, most showers will deliver a constant stream of meteors.

For example, the Southern Delta Aquariids can produce up to 16 meteors per hour, whereas the alpha Capricornids can produce up to five.

When the Earth travels through the tail of a comet, a piece of ice, rock, and frozen gas orbiting the sun, meteor showers occur.

As the comet warms up from the sun, This is a condensed version of the information.