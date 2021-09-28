When Lava Hits the Ocean, What Happens? The Flow of the La Palma Volcano is heading for the Atlantic.

Residents of a Spanish Canary island’s coastal settlements are bracing for the potentially deadly effects of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano crashing into the Atlantic Ocean.

After a period of reduced activity, the volcano on the island of La Palma resumed ejecting lava again on Monday.

According to AS, authorities thought the lava could reach the ocean on Monday evening because it was moving at about half a mile per hour. When the destructive lava flow neared flatter regions of the island, it slowed, delaying the contact.

One of the first consequences of the 1,100°C lava striking the ocean will be for the water to boil and produce steam. According to the USGS Volcano Watch, as the lava boils away the ocean, more of its surface is exposed to the water, transferring heat more quickly.

Steam is produced at a faster pace after that. Because the clouds typically contain minute glass particles, they can be dangerous.

This shelf can fall into the ocean if part of an active lava flow piles up and creates a bench. When a broad surface of lava collides with deeper water, the outcome, according to Volcano Watch, can be flash steam, which can cause explosions of varied magnitudes. When lava cools quickly, it becomes molten rock and volcanic glass, which can be thrown into the air by explosions.

Large parts have been blasted hundreds of meters inland in the past. Fragments tend to be sent in all directions at random.

In addition to the steam that is produced when lava meets water, lava haze, or simply “laze,” is produced, which is very acidic and may contain chlorine.

The USGS warns that this mixture has the stinging and corrosive qualities of dilute battery acid and should be avoided. “Because laze is carried downwind, its corrosive effects can spread much beyond the actual ocean entry area.”

Though most deadly where the lava meets the water, when pushed inland, laze can produce acid rain, which can cause skin and eye irritation as well as respiratory difficulties.

