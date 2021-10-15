When it comes to rugged outdoor speakers, Turtlebox shines brightly.

A speaker’s sound indoors differs significantly from its sound outdoors. A small, portable Bluetooth speaker with a complete sound that sits on a coffee table or nightstand won’t be able to match that quality while camping or even in the backyard. Outside, there are no walls or ceilings to bounce sound off of, so it disperse in all directions. To address this problem, a speaker must typically be quite large. Turtlebox isn’t small, but it does have a large speaker and other features that make it suitable for hosting parties outside.

Although the Turtlebox Bluetooth speaker may be used as a general-purpose speaker indoors, it was designed to be used outdoors. It’s designed for folks who go out on the water or into the woods on a regular basis. It may also be used as a speaker in the backyard or at a tailgate.

Anyone who has ever been frustrated with other Bluetooth speakers due to a lack of bass or distorted sound when the volume is turned up too loudly should seriously consider the Turtlebox.

TL;DR

Pros: Charging through USB-C (in and out)

Water-resistant (IP67 rating)

a very loud volume

Cons:Heavier than speakers of similar size.

Amazon has it for sale.

An Authentically Outdoor Speaker

After I unboxed the Turtlebox speaker and started listening to it in my living room, it made a bold first impression. Its sound is powerful even at modest volumes. A falsetto voice’s highs are crisp, while a kick drum’s lows are tight and distinct. This could be the Bluetooth speaker for you if you only wanted to buy one. The Turtlebox speaker, on the other hand, is designed to be used outside. That’s why it has such a powerful tone. It’s calibrated to overcome the vastness of nature’s space, and it functioned well in the wind.

It isn’t just the sound that makes it operate well outside. With an IP67 rating, the speaker is completely waterproof. It’s also impact-resistant, making it suitable for use in harsh conditions.

To put the speaker to the test, I took it camping. It got as loud as it needed to be and even held up well outside on a cool night with a lot of moisture in the air. This is a condensed version of the information.