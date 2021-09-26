When it comes to introducing cats and dogs, there are seven common blunders to avoid.

Cats and dogs have vastly different personalities, behaviors, and preferences. Is it therefore impossible for these furry companions to live together or even become friends in a home?

Pet lovers will be able to get the finest of both worlds under one roof. Establishing and fostering a peaceful coexistence, like all partnerships, takes effort, and there are various factors to consider while keeping a dog and cat friendly home.

Zazie Todd, author of Wag: The Science of Making Your Dog Happy and Purr: The Science of Making Your Cat Happy, which will be released in spring 2022, told This website that strong early life experiences are important, and cats will get along better with dogs if they are introduced as kittens. The early weeks of a kitten’s existence, between the ages of two and seven weeks, are a critical time for socialization.

“A diverse set of pleasant encounters during this time helps them mature into friendly, self-assured adult cats. So it’s excellent if they have favorable experiences with dogs in their first home (with the breeder) and then in your home as kittens,” Todd explained.

Pam Johnson-Bennett, a former vice president of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants and author of several books on cat behavior and training, told This website that, in addition to socialization and positive exposure to other animals, the personality and characteristics of the specific dog breed, as well as the age and activity levels of both pets, are all important factors.

According to her, the success of the introduction will be determined by the dog parent’s control over the dog in terms of training and the cat’s sense of safety. “Take the time to do a safe, gentle, and positive introduction if you want these two creatures to become lifelong friends.

“Take the time to establish complementing pairings to ensure everyone’s safety and boost your chances of success. Use what you know about your current pet to help you decide whether or not a companion would be beneficial,” Johnson-Bennett advised.

Todd emphasizes the importance of calm and gradual introductions, beginning with smell and progressing to sight of the dog before going on to short, safe interactions. This is a condensed version of the information.