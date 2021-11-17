When is the Partial Lunar Eclipse in November 2021, and will I be able to see it from where I am?

Skywatchers will be treated to a nearly total lunar eclipse on Thursday and Friday, but what they see may vary depending on where they are in the world.

The partial lunar eclipse, which NASA describes as “nearly total,” will last 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds, making it the longest in a century.

On their website, NASA explains why this is a near-total eclipse: “When the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, the Moon slips into Earth’s shadow, creating a lunar eclipse.

“During a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon is engulfed by the umbra, the darkest component of Earth’s shadow. Up to 99.1% of the Moon’s disk will be within Earth’s umbra during this eclipse.” Only a sliver of the moon will be visible during the eclipse, with the vast majority of it vanishing into Earth’s shadow when the sun and moon pass on opposite sides of the planet.

The eclipse will be visible across North America, eastern Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, among other places. On November 19th, at 4:03 AM EDT, the eclipse will be at its peak, providing the best view of the eclipse.

NASA also provides a timetable of how the eclipse will unfold and what will be visible from various locations.

The moon enters the Earth’s penumbra, the outer half of our planet’s shadow, at 1:02 a.m. EDT. At this point, the moon will begin to dim, although the effect will be minor.

The moon will have gone further into the earth’s shadow by 3:45 a.m. EDT, with 95 percent of its disc in the umbra. It will turn a reddish-brown color at this time, which is best observed through binoculars or a telescope.

When the eclipse reaches its height at 4:03 a.m. EDT, this red hue will be most visible. The partial eclipse will be visible across North America, as well as huge portions of South America, Polynesia, eastern Australia, and northern Asia, at this time.

As the moon slips out of Earth’s shadow at roughly 4:20 a.m., the red coloration will fade. The eclipse will end at 7:04 a.m. EDT.

“The partial eclipse begins a little after 2 a.m. for US East Coast watchers and reaches its maximum at 4 a.m.,” NASA announced. “Onlookers are welcome. This is a condensed version of the information.