When Is the Blood Moon in November 2021? The Beaver Moon Will Turn Red Due to a Lunar Eclipse.

The Beaver Moon, November’s full moon, will acquire a blood-red tint on Thursday due to an almost complete lunar eclipse. According to Space.com, the partial eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds, making it the longest eclipse in 580 years.

Total lunar eclipses are usually given the moniker “Blood Moon.” Although not a total eclipse, because 99.1% of the moon will be within the deepest region of Earth’s shadow, this partial eclipse is nearly total enough to be called a Blood Moon, according to NASA.

When the moon, the sun, and the Earth all align, the Earth is sandwiched between the moon and the sun, resulting in a lunar eclipse. As a result, the Earth’s shadow falls on the moon. A total eclipse occurs when the moon is totally engulfed in the darkest area of Earth’s shadow, the umbra.

Because the moon, the sun, and our planet aren’t always precisely aligned, partial lunar eclipses occur when only a portion of the moon passes through Earth’s shadow. In a penumbral eclipse, it falls in the less dark section of Earth’s shadow, termed the penumbra.

The eclipse will begin at 1:02 a.m. EDT on Thursday, when the moon enters the penumbra, or outer half of the shadow cast by Earth. By 3:45 a.m., it will have moved nearly entirely into the inner, darker shadow, the umbra.

The eclipse will reach its apex around 4:03 a.m., which is the optimum moment to observe the Beaver Moon as a “Blood Moon,” as this is when the red coloration will be most noticeable.

We can readily estimate how many Blood Moons Earth will witness each year because they are frequently accompanied with total lunar eclipses. For example, the Earth will experience two complete lunar eclipses in 2022, one on May 15 and the other on November 7.

This is actually less than the annual average of three lunar eclipses. Lunar eclipses only occur when the moon is fully illuminated. Because the moon’s orbit is tilted at five degrees, it frequently falls beyond or below Earth’s shadow, even though it only takes 29.5 days to orbit Earth and complete a full cycle from full moon to full moon.

