When Grandmothers See Grandchildren, What Happens To Their Brains? Their Reactions are Captured in a New Study.

When grandmothers view their adored grandchildren, what actually happens in their heads? Researchers have caught a “neural snapshot” of their reaction, which differs from what they experience when they encounter their adult offspring.

After mothers, men are often thought to be the next most important caretakers for children. That isn’t always the case, though. In certain cases, grandparents are the “main” helpers, according to James Rilling, lead author of a new study released by Emory University.

“Grandmothers are significant carers in many societies,” the researchers concluded, “and grandmaternal investment is generally related with enhanced grandchild well-being.”

The researchers intended to look at how healthy grandmothers’ brains functioned “and how that might connect to the benefits they bring to their families” for the study.

In a press release, Rilling stated, “I wanted to gain a taste of the benefits and hardships of being a grandma.”

The study comprised 50 grandparents with young grandkids ranging in age from three to twelve years old. These ladies filled out questionnaires about their experiences as grandmothers, including what they do with their grandkids, how much time they spend with them, and how attached they are to them.

While staring at four distinct pictures — images of their grandchildren, an unknown child, the same-sex parent of their granddaughter, and an unfamiliar adult – their brain activities were assessed using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

Pictures of their grandchildren engaged the areas of the brain involved in emotional empathy (insula and secondary somatosensory cortex) and movement, according to the study (motor cortex and supplementary motor area).

“This shows that grandparents are wired to sense the emotions of their grandkids when they interact with them. They can sense their grandchild’s happiness if he or she smiles. And if their grandchild is sobbing, they are aware of the child’s sorrow and pain “Rilling remarked.

The area of the brain involved in cognitive empathy was more activated when they looked at photographs of their adult child. This shows that the grandmothers are attempting to comprehend what their adult kid is going through “but not as much from an emotional standpoint.” “Because an adult child lacks the same cute ‘factor,’ they may not inspire the same emotional response,” Rilling explained.

However, not everyone reacted in the same manner. When some grandparents saw pictures of their grandkids, the areas involved in cognitive empathy were stimulated. In. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.