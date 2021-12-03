When does the Solar Eclipse in December 2021 begin, and how can you watch it live?

Although few people will be able to watch the eclipse in its entirety in person, NASA has announced that it will broadcast a webcast of the event, weather permitting.

The solar eclipse will occur tomorrow, December 4, at 2:34 a.m. ET, and will peak at 2:34 a.m. ET.

The eclipse will be webcast live on YouTube and nasa.gov/live beginning at 1:30 a.m. ET, according to NASA. Theo Boris and Christian Lockwood of the JM Pasachoff Antarctic Expedition will be hosting the event. However, as of Friday morning, NASA’s NASA TV channel schedule did not appear to feature the eclipse stream.

NASA has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

The eclipse will not be visible from anyplace in the northern hemisphere, including North America. In fact, Antarctica will be the only area on Earth where you can watch the entire eclipse in person.

On TimeAndDate.com, you can view an animation of the eclipse’s shadow and its expected route around the Earth, which demonstrates how most nations will be unable to witness it directly.

However, some countries will only get a peek of it. According to NASA, a partial solar eclipse may be visible on Saturday in sections of Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia and Sandwich Islands, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Chile, New Zealand, and Australia, depending on local weather.

It should be emphasized that looking directly at the sun is never safe, thus anyone seeing a solar eclipse in person should use solar viewing or eclipse glasses. These aren’t the same as normal sunglasses, which make it dangerous to look at the sun.

Safely watching

Because UV light burns a sensitive component of our eyes called the retina, looking straight at the sun can cause catastrophic eye damage. According to Healthline, eyesight damage can happen in seconds and can be irreversible.

Here is further information on how to keep your eyes safe during a total solar eclipse.

When the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, a solar eclipse occurs. This causes the moon to partially or completely obscure the sun’s light for a brief period of time, depending on where on the planet the eclipse is being witnessed.

Parts of the sun are obscured during a total solar eclipse. This is a condensed version of the information.