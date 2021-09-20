When Does the Harvest Moon Appear? When to Look for the Full Moon and How to Photograph It

The Harvest Moon, a full moon that occurs around late September every year, will be visible in the United States on September 20, 2021.

It is one of the 12 full moons that occur in a tropical year (three for each of the four seasons), which runs from one winter solstice (typically around December 20) to the next.

The Harvest Moon, as well as other full moons in a tropical year, are named after a seasonal activity.

The celebration is linked to a number of other Asian festivals. Harvest celebrations in China and the Korean peninsula, as well as moon-viewing festivals in Japan, are among them, while festivals in Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are also held.

What Is the Harvest Moon and What Does It Mean?

The Harvest Moon occurs closest to the autumnal equinox, one of only two occasions during the year when the Earth’s axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, resulting in almost equal amounts of daylight and darkness at all latitudes.

Every now and then, a tropical year has 13 full moons instead of the usual 12, resulting in four full moons instead of three in one season. The “blue moon” is the name given to this extra full moon, and it is supposed to be the origin of the phrase “once in a blue moon.”

When Does the Harvest Moon Appear?

On Monday, September 20, 2021, at 7:55 p.m. ET, the Harvest Moon will occur.

The moon will be full for three days around the same time, according to NASA, from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning.

The full moon rises around 50 minutes later each night on average, but around the Harvest Moon, the moon rises nearly at the same time across the northern United States, and 10 to 20 minutes later farther north in Canada and Europe.

From Iceland, Liberia, and Senegal westward across the Americas to the International Date Line, the full moon will be on September 20.

The International Date Line is a line that separates two calendar dates in time. It runs through the Pacific Ocean’s mid-region and essentially follows the Earth’s 180-degree longitude north-south line.

