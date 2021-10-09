When does the Draconid Meteor Shower begin this evening?

As Earth travels through the tail of comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner on Friday evening (October 8), the Draconid meteor shower will climax.

Normally, the shower isn’t extremely forceful. The Draconid shower is classified as a class III shower by the American Meteor Society, which means that spectators may only see one meteor per night, though it is possible to see more.

According to NASA, this isn’t much compared to the Perseid shower, which produces roughly 40 meteors each hour.

There is still reason to be optimistic. The Draconids are rarely active, but when they are, they may be nothing short of amazing.

The Draconid shower generated meteors at a rate of 500 per minute in Europe during its peak in 1933.

When will it begin?

The start date of the Draconid shower has been noted to vary. According to AMS, the activity will take place between October 8 and 9.

The shower’s boundaries in London, according to Royal Museums Greenwich, are between October 7 and 11.

The shower will be active between October 6 and 10, according to the astronomy website EarthSky.

The best time to watch is

On October 8, the Draconid shower will be best seen during sunset and early evening, according to EarthSky.

This distinguishes the Draconids from other meteor showers. The ideal time to watch showers is in the early morning before the sun rises.

Sunset is currently approximately 6:30 p.m. in the United States, but check your state’s website for exact times.

Some of the shower may be visible on the nights following the peak on October 8. According to RMG, the shower peaks in activity between October 8 and 9, however it may continue to be active until October 11.

Do you know where you can find them?

The Draconids live in the northern hemisphere, which means Europe and the United States, as well as much of Africa and Asia, are in the appropriate spot geographically.

There are, however, other considerations to consider. Finding a location with clear, dark sky, an unobstructed horizon, and as little light pollution as possible is ideal for viewing a meteor shower.

Allow time for observers’ eyes to acclimate to the darkness. This entails staying away from items like cell phone screens.

The RMG also advises against using binoculars or a telescope. Looking up with your naked eye should give you a good picture of the. This is a condensed version of the information.