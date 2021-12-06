When does Spotify Wrapped 2021 come to an end? Today is the last day to check your annual roundup.

Spotify Wrapped 2021 debuted in early December, and since then, it has been educating users about their personal musical preferences as well as prominent trends from the previous year.

Users were able to understand who their favorite musicians were, how much time they spent streaming podcasts, and whether they were fans of strange genres like dance pop or bubblegrunge according to the company’s data analytics. Of course, one of the most appealing features is that you can share each of your discoveries with your social media followers, giving everyone else a sneak glimpse into your personal listening habits.

Not to mention, this year’s Spotify Wrapped has a new section dedicated to defining your “Audio Aura” (selecting a swirl of color that best expresses your musical tastes), as well as quiz cards that test your knowledge of your own collection.

In short, Wrapped 2021 has a lot of intriguing features that you’ll want to experiment with. However, you won’t have much time to do so because the annual roundup will be removed from the Spotify site sooner rather than later.

Here’s everything you need to know about the end date of Wrapped 2021.

When will Spotify Wrapped 2021 come to an end?

This year’s Spotify Wrapped was released internationally on December 1st, albeit some users experienced a small delay. The results, as with all previous versions of the feature, are based on data collected between January 1 and October 31.

Because of this consistent cut-off, Spotify will already be recording your data for the next version of Wrapped by the time New Year’s Day arrives. As a result, the current roundup will no longer be visible on the home page and will need to be removed once we get into the swing of things in 2022.

The Washington Newsday received an email from Spotify confirming that subscribers can enjoy the new Wrapped experience until Friday, January 14th. The roundup feature’s banner will be removed from this point forward, and you will no longer be able to see your own slideshow video (unless you downloaded and saved it).

Is it possible to get the Spotify Wrapped Playlists for 2021 after January 14?

