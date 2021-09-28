When Does Ragweed Bloom? Allergy Symptoms in the Fall.

While ragweed pollen floats in the air, September draws to a close, bringing in the autumn season.

Ragweed is a seasonal plant, but for those who are allergic to it, it can be a problem during that time.

Pollen grains that are light enough to float through the air and come into contact with people can be released by a single plant.

It can be found all over the United States, but especially in the Eastern and Midwestern states. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, ragweed season can begin as early as July in some places, but for the majority of the country, it begins in August and peaks in mid-September (AAFA). It can extend until November in some circumstances.

The plant can be found in 49 out of 50 states in the United States, including Hawaii. According to the AAFA, Alaska is the only state in the country where the plant does not grow. Pollen can travel hundreds of miles due to its lightness. It has even been discovered in the ocean 400 miles from the coast.

Ragweed pollen allergy is a common cause of seasonal allergies.

What Are the Signs and Symptoms?

A stuffy or runny nose, sneezing, itchy or puffy eyes, an itchy nose or throat, and mucus in the throat are all symptoms of ragweed allergies.

Some people, however, may have more severe symptoms. According to the AAFA, ragweed can cause asthma symptoms, chronic sinusitis, headaches, and congestion, which can make it difficult to sleep.

Because some people’s immune systems mistake ragweed pollen for a foreign intruder, a chemical response occurs, causing the symptoms.

What Kinds of Treatments Are There?

Although there is no cure for ragweed allergies, there are several treatments that may help. Nasal corticosteroids, for example, are nasal sprays that can help with inflammation and symptom relief. Antihistamines, on the other hand, function by alleviating symptoms like a runny nose and sneezing.

Immunotherapy, which may take the form of allergy shots, can help some people. According to WebMD, they aid in the reduction of allergy symptoms by gradually exposing the body to the allergen so that it might establish a tolerance. The AAFA website has more information about therapies.

Aside from treatments, folks can also attempt. This is a condensed version of the information.