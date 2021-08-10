When Did the First COVID Delta Variant Cases Appear in the United States, and How Did They Mutate?

COVID cases in the United States have continued to rise in recent days, with more than 125,000 new infections per day on August 5.

According to CDC data, the Delta variation of COVID is driving new cases, as it was found in more than 80% of new cases assessed in the two weeks leading up to July 31.

The CDC updated its statistics on the Delta variation, which it described as the most common COVID strain in the United States, on Friday, August 6.

Delta is nearly twice as contagious as previous strains of the virus, according to the health agency; it may cause more severe illness in unvaccinated people than previous strains, according to two studies; and fully vaccinated people with a Delta breakthrough infection can spread the virus to others, though vaccinated people appear to be infectious for less time than unvaccinated people.

So, how did the United States come to own Delta, and what mutations does it possess?

First-hand accounts

It’s difficult to establish when the Delta variety, also known as B.1.617.2, initially appeared in the United States, although reports from May suggest the variant was already in the country as early as that month.

According to the World Health Organization, the variation was first discovered in India in October 2020. (WHO).

The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center stated on May 20 that it has used PCR testing to identify the first two cases of Delta in North Texas. The findings were deemed “concerning” because the variant was thought to be more contagious than the original COVID mutation.

The B.1.1.7 strain from the United Kingdom was still the prevalent strain in the region at the time. The next day, two instances in Louisiana were reported.

After that, other counties and states began to report cases as well. Hawaii health officials, for example, verified the presence of Delta in one person in mid-June. Officials in Orange County, Florida, stated later that month that they had discovered a dozen instances of the then-new strain.

Delta had been identified in all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., by July 1, according to CNN.

What happened when the variation mutated?

COVID variations become worrisome when their spike proteins—points that protrude from the virus’s outside and cause it to attach onto the body—change. This is a condensed version of the information.