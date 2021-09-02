When did doctors begin administering anesthesia to infants? Medics believed they were deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deaf

A doctor’s TikTok video stating that babies were not anesthetized during medical procedures until the late 1980s has been viewed 1.5 million times, prompting a surge in Google searches on the subject.

The video was published on Saturday by Dr. Karan Raj, a doctor with the United Kingdom’s National Health Service who has over four million TikTok followers. According to the Google Trends analytics tool, the movie prompted a surge in Google searches for information on when babies were initially anesthetized.

When did doctors start putting babies under anesthesia?

Because it was thought that babies’ nervous systems were still developing and that they couldn’t experience pain, they weren’t given anaesthetic as a matter of course. Instead, muscle relaxants were given to the babies to keep them from moving during the intrusive procedures.

Years of insufficient research led to this conclusion, with many of them suffering from doctors’ inability to comprehend the differences in pain responses between fetuses and adults, with this misunderstanding extending to infants.

This was exacerbated by the fact that tests conducted in the 1940s wrongly concluded that neonates lacked the ability to experience pain since they appeared insensitive to pinpricks. A inability to accurately read newborn body language was later found to be the cause.

Painkillers were not withheld from neonates for this reason alone. Physicians were also concerned about the safety of such medical procedures, thinking that administering strong anesthetics to infants, particularly those who were critically unwell, could result in death.

Despite the fact that many hospitals began administering anesthesia to infants on the operating table as early as the 1970s, surveys of medical professionals conducted as recently as 1986 revealed that infants younger than 15 months received no pain relief during surgery in many hospitals across the United States.

The tide against this practice began to turn in 1987, when medical professionals began to listen to moms who insisted that their infants could feel pain.

In that same year, a report on fentanyl testing was published in The Lancet. This is a condensed version of the information.