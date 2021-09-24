When and Where to Get a Pfizer COVID Booster Shot.

The CDC has endorsed Pfizer COVID booster shots for certain U.S. adults after an advisory committee recommended an extra jab to help at-risk people increase their level of protection.

People should get a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine shot at least six months after their initial doses, even if they are not immunocompromised, if they are 65 or older or in long-term care settings; or they are 50 to 64 and have underlying medical conditions, according to the health agency’s updated guidance.

The CDC also stated that, depending on their particular risks, younger persons aged 18 to 49 with underlying medical issues may receive a third Pfizer shot. The same goes for people aged 18 to 64 who are at an increased risk of exposure to COVID because of where they work.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the booster doses will help the agency “better serve the nation’s public health requirements” in an email issued early today morning, and that the agency was also looking at booster shots for people who had the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

A number of state health departments currently say that certain immunocompromised people can access an additional vaccine dose by visiting a clinic, pharmacy, or health-care provider. According to The New York Times, the new booster shot suggestions will function in a similar fashion, and consumers should phone ahead for appointments.

People in Vermont, for example, can get a second shot at some pharmacies and state immunization clinics if they agree to fulfill the CDC’s definition of someone with a moderately to severely weakened immune system. The state health department says it will release more information on how to get a booster shot based on the CDC’s new recommendations soon.

Similar advice has been issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health, which states people with compromised immune systems can check with their health-care provider about getting a third dose and that they’re available from clinics, pharmacies and local health departments. It added that more information about the new booster shots for this month will be given soon.

Vaccine Doses No. 3

The latest booster shot news from the CDC should not be confused with additional vaccinations for immunocompromised people. This is a brief summary.