When and where may I see the Perseid Meteor Shower in 2021?

The annual Perseid meteor shower, which will begin on Wednesday, will provide skygazers with multiple weeks of shooting stars.

The Perseids are a meteor shower that occurs every year between July 14 and August 24, while it is most active in mid-August.

According to the American Meteor Society, the peak will occur between August 11 and August 12.

The meteor shower can be seen from anywhere in the sky, so no one needs to look in a specific direction to observe it. When the sky is black, they only need to look up.

The meteor shower can be seen all across the world. The Perseids are best seen in the Northern Hemisphere during the pre-dawn hours, according to NASA.

The Perseid meteor shower is regarded as the greatest of the year. Up to 100 meteors per hour zip through the Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 37 miles per second during this annual event.

As the meteors contact with the Earth’s air particles, they encounter enormous heat resistance and burn up as dazzling balls of flame that shoot across the sky.

The Perseids are named after the constellation Perseus, which appears to be where they appear to emerge from in the sky. However, the meteors do not originate in the Persus constellation.

The comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle is the reason for the shower in the first place. The comet leaves a trail of debris behind it as it orbits the sun, which the Earth travels through once a year.

As the Earth passes through this debris path, comet debris collides with the Earth’s atmosphere at tremendous speeds, resulting in a meteor shower.

Swift-Tuttle is a big comet with a diameter of about 16 kilometers. Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle discovered it in 1862, hence the name.

The cometary bits are not all the same. Some cometary material particles are extremely massive, and they may create fireballs, which are larger and slower-moving flashes of light than a typical meteor streak.

This year, the Perseids aren’t the only meteor shower to appear. According to, the Delta Aquariid meteor shower will peak on or around July 27 to July 30. This is a condensed version of the information.