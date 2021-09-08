When A Nuclear Icebreaker Comes to a Complete Stop At The North Pole.

Captain Dmitry Lobusov, smoking a pipe and gazing out over the vast, frozen Arctic, blows his ship’s horn to alert passengers that they are approaching their destination: the North Pole.

The Arctic Ocean is too deep to anchor, but Lobusov’s massive vessel — one of Russia’s growing fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers – can dock on a thick ice embankment.

The “50 Let Pobedy” (“50 Years of Victory”), a 160-meter (525-foot) ship, slows down.

Lobusov orders Diana Kidzhi, his second in command and the most senior woman in Russia’s nuclear icebreaker fleet, to “take a left, we’ll halt here.”

Thirty minutes later, the massive red-and-black ship comes to a halt just yards from Earth’s most northerly point.

Lobusov shakes Kidzhi’s hand and disembarks from the deck, saying, “Well done.”

Passengers, including a group of high school kids who won spots on the trip in a competition, took photos on the slick ice.

The ice they’re standing on, which is immediately above the ocean floor marking the North Pole, is changing in Arctic currents, pulling them away from it.

Viktor Boyarsky, a 70-year-old Russian explorer returning to the Arctic, says, “You always locate your own North Pole.”

The icebreaker traveled 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) from Murmansk, Russia’s Northern Fleet’s base, to the North Pole in three and a half days.

Only in the summer, when the ice cover is at its thinnest, is the voyage possible. Year after year, climate change makes the journey simpler.

Despite this, the 95-strong crew is on the lookout for icebergs that could stymie the ship’s journey.

The personnel in charge of the ship’s nuclear reactor is in continual touch with the bridge.

The ship’s 75,000-horsepower engine, which is the equivalent of around 75 Formula 1 racecars, is overseen by Vladimir Yudin, the ship’s principal mechanical engineer.

Yudin explains, “We have 1,144 settings to handle and just as many sensors that need to be examined on a daily basis.”

The ship’s body, which is intended to cut through ice, is propelled forward by the engine. Lobusov explains that the front is spoon-shaped.

“This allows us to get caught in ice less often and penetrate it better,” says the 57-year-old, who has lived in the Arctic for nearly half his life.