When a Giant Hornet Attacks Their Hive, Honey Bees Make ‘Harsh’ Alarm Sounds: Research.

When a gigantic hornet threatens their colony, what do honey bees do? The raucous way they inform their fellow bees of the intruder has been documented by researchers.

Giant hornets are apex predators with enormous mandibles that they utilize to kill their prey and wipe out entire hives. Honey bees have developed their own strategies of defending their colonies in areas where honey bees and these predators have coexisted for a long time.

Japanese honey bees, for example, have been reported to swarm around an Asian Giant Hornet (Vespa mandarinia) and “fry” it to death by beating their wings furiously. A recent study led by Heather Mattila of Wellesley College discovered that Apis cerana honey bees in Vietnam utilize tools to protect themselves from another Vespa species, the Vespa soror, by coating the entrances of their hives with animal dung to prevent the predator.

Mattila and her colleagues discovered how Apis cerana honey bees in Vietnam actually inform their hivemates when a Vespa soror hornet attacks in a recent study. They release a “antipredator pipe” signal to alert the other bees of the invader, it turns out.

According to a press statement from Wellesley College, the researchers have been researching gigantic hornet and honey bee interactions in Vietnam for seven years. They’ve gathered video and audio footage of hornet attacks, with microphones collecting roughly 30,000 bee signals over the course of 1,300 minutes.

One can hear how strong and “harsh” the signal is in a video posted by Wellesley College. Compared to the tranquil control colonies, the assaulted colonies were “noisy and frantic,” with noise levels “eight times higher” than when there was no attacker present.

The alarm not only alerted the other bees to the threat, but it also boosted the number of bees at the hive’s entrance, signaling the start of their response, which included the previously observed “fecal spotting.”

When a huge hornet attacks, they make an antipredator pipe that differs from the sounds mentioned previously. The hisses are “harsh and erratic,” similar to the screams and screaming sounds made by other animals in response to predators, according to the news release.

"The pipes have characteristics in common with a lot of mammalian warning signals," Mattila stated in a news release. "As a mammal hearing them, there's something that is instantly recognizable as communicating danger." "It has the feeling of being a universal experience."