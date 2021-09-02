WhatsApp is fined 225 million euros in Ireland for violating EU privacy laws.

After European authorities demanded that the penalty be doubled, Ireland levied a 225-million-euro fine on WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned messaging service, for violating EU data privacy laws.

Ireland was told to “reconsider and enhance its proposed fine based on a variety of criteria… and the DPC has issued a fine of 225 million euro on WhatsApp as a result of this reassessment,” said Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC).

The DPC imposed the penalties, which is the equivalent of $267 million, because the country is home to Facebook’s European headquarters.

Because Ireland is home to the regional headquarters of a number of major internet companies, including Apple, Google, and Twitter, the DPC has been in charge of enforcing compliance with the EU’s groundbreaking GDPR data protection charter.

The investigation into WhatsApp began in December 2018 to see if the messaging service had “fully executed its GDPR transparency requirements” in terms of informing users about how their data would be handled.

This contained details on the data sharing between WhatsApp and other Facebook entities.

In December 2020, the DPC sent its preliminary decision to other European regulators (CSAs), which must approve it, but eight of them objected.

In June, after the parties were unable to reach an agreement, a dispute resolution process was initiated.

Last month, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) issued a legally enforceable judgement instructing the DPC to increase the penalties.

The DPC also “issued a reprimand and an order for WhatsApp to bring its processing into compliance by completing a series of specified corrective procedures,” according to the DPC.