What’s the Difference Between Variants of Concern and Variants of Interest in Omicron Spreads?

The World Health Organization (WHO) convened on Friday to address a new COVID strain known as B.1.1.529 that was discovered in southern Africa. It was given the name Omicron by the WHO, and it was classified as a variation of concern.

The World Health Organization (WHO) keeps track of new COVID variations and their characteristics, such as how easily they spread, how seriously infected people become ill, and how effective vaccines and other measures are at preventing their spread.

Both the WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have distinct classifications for variants to aid in the tracking of variants and educating the general public and authorities about these variants.

From the lowest risk category, Variants of Interest (VOI), to the highest risk category, Variants of Concern (VOC), these categories fluctuate in severity and risk (VOC). In the CDC’s classification scheme, there’s also a category called Variants of High Consequence, which is reserved for the most harmful variants (VOHC).

To be recognized a VOC by the WHO, a variant must meet the requirements for a Variant of Interest, as well as have one or more of the following modifications at a significant level for global public health. The variant must indicate a “increase in transmissibility or unfavorable change in COVID-19 epidemiology,” a “increase in virulence or change in clinical illness presentation,” or a “reduction in the efficacy of public health and social measures or current diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments.” Omicron isn’t known to exist in the United States, and the CDC hasn’t recognized it as a VOC yet. A VOC, on the other hand, shows “evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more severe disease (e.g., increased hospitalizations or deaths), significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures,” according to the CDC’s definition. Though little is known about Omicron at the moment, its classification as a VOC is based on the fact that it is a highly mutated variant of COVID, according to the WHO. Around 30 of the fifty changes found in the Omicron version are in the spike protein, which aids the virus’s binding to human cells.

This could make the virus more effective at reinfecting those who have already been infected with COVID, as well as allowing it to sneak through the cracks.