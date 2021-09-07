What You Should Know About Asteroid 2021 PJ1, Which is Speeding Past Earth at 20,600 MPH.

The 1000th near-Earth asteroid to be identified by planetary radar has been discovered, according to NASA.

The discovery was reported on September 3 by the space agency, which stated that the space rock had been given the designation 2021 PJ1.

The term “near-Earth” is a relative one. For astronomers, it’s close, yet the asteroid is still a long way away when compared to the distances we’re used to on Earth. PJ1 passed our planet in 2021 at a distance of more than 1 million miles, more than four times the distance between the moon and us.

It’s also moving at a dizzying pace. The speed of 2021 PJ1 is estimated to be over 9.25 kilometers per second, or more than 20,600 miles per hour.

The space rock is between 65 and 100 feet in diameter. Astronomers have determined that it poses no threat to Earth due to its size and distance. But it’s notable because it’s the 1000th near-Earth asteroid NASA has discovered by radar surveillance since 1968, when the asteroid 1566 Icarus was first observed.

This type of detection entails firing radio waves at the object and then detecting them when they return. Scientists were able to establish how far away 2021 PJ1 is, its motion around the sun, and how rapidly it was traveling by analysing the returning waves.

The measurements were taken with the strong 230-foot Deep Space Station 14 antenna at the Deep Space Network’s Goldstone Deep Space Complex near Barstow, California.

According to its orbital diagram, the space rock goes close to Earth’s orbit during its usual journey around the sun, as well as close to Venus’s orbit and then out past Mars’ orbit for a period.

While 2021 PJ1 is the 1000th near-Earth asteroid spotted by planetary radar, it is not the 1000th asteroid that we are aware of.

Another option employed by astronomers is to use an optical telescope instead of a radio telescope to spot a space rock. When they identify a moving speck, more observations, including from the amateur astronomer community, assist confirm its course through space and other features.

There are more, according to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). This is a condensed version of the information.