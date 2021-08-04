What You Should Know About Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack

Sometimes the most basic products are the most effective. The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is exactly that: a quick and easy way to charge your iPhone 12 without using any wires. The battery pack, which costs $99, uses magnets to attach to the back of any iPhone model and provides 5 watts of electricity. When plugged into a 20-watt power socket at home, the battery pack can function as a 15-watt MagSafe charger.

While this device may be an excellent travel companion, there are a few things to bear in mind. I’ll do my best to address any questions you might have concerning Apple’s new first-party MagSafe attachment.

What hues is it available in?

The MagSafe Battery Pack is only available in white at the moment.

Nomad has released black and brown leather covers if you truly want to stand out.

What is the battery life of the battery pack?

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack features a 1,460 mAh battery capacity. Because the smallest iPhone 12 mini has a 2,227 mAh battery, it won’t fully charge any of the iPhone 12 variants.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, for example, both have a capacity of 2,815 mAh. Because the largest iPhone 12 Pro Max has a vast battery capacity of 3,687 mAh, putting this battery pack on the back will likely only give around half of what the iPhone 12 Pro Max has.

How quickly can iPhones be charged? (And how do you power it up?)

While on the road, the MagSafe Battery Pack charges at 5 watts. This is the slowest charging speed, whether wired or wireless. When the MagSafe Battery Pack is linked to a 20-watt wall charger through a lightning connector, it can charge an iPhone 12 at 15 watts, which is the fastest wireless charging speed for Apple devices.

The battery pack can be recharged in two ways. You may either use a lightning charging cable or attach it to the back of an iPhone 12 and use a lightning charging cable to charge the phone. The battery pack will be reverse-charged by the phone.

Is the battery pack kept safe?

The battery pack was highly tight and did not come loose during my hands-on time with it. It's made up of the same two magnets as the others.