What We Know So Far About Omicron and COVID Vaccines, According to Pfizer, Booster Neutralizes Variant.

According to research, the Omicron variant poses significant—but incomplete—resistance to existing COVID vaccinations, and boosters may be quite helpful.

Recently, laboratory tests have been released that provide preliminary information on how effectively the Pfizer vaccine works against Omicron.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced preliminary laboratory study data earlier today that suggested three doses of the Pfizer vaccine increased neutralizing activity against Omicron by 25-fold as compared to two doses.

The firms said in a joint press release that the study looked at blood samples from persons who had gotten two or three Pfizer vaccine doses, but they didn’t say how many people the samples came from or how large the sample size was. Pfizer and BioNTech have been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

The study “[showed]that serum antibodies produced by the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (BNT162b2) neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant after three doses” at a level equal to “two doses against wild-type and other variants that appeared before Omicron,” according to the firms.

The companies also stated that if needed, an Omicron-specific vaccination will be available in March.

Furthermore, a research led by Alex Sigal of the Africa Health Research Institute published earlier this week looked at what happened when the Omicron variant virus was exposed to the blood of 12 persons who had all received the Pfizer vaccine series. Six of the individuals had previously been diagnosed with COVID.

When compared to an earlier type of SARS-CoV-2, the study discovered a 41-fold reduction in neutralization against Omicron, which is a significant decrease—though it does not mean the vaccine is 41 times less effective.

The neutralization escape was not complete, according to the study, and five of the participants, all of whom had previously been infected, exhibited “quite high” levels of neutralization against Omicron.

It came to the conclusion that a previous infection followed by a vaccination or booster would “likely give protection from severe disease in Omicron infection.”

Sigal claimed the study results were “better than I expected of Omicron” on Twitter, and that existing COVID-control approaches may assist control the variant.

