What We Know So Far About COVID and Delta Variant Death Rates

According to one specialist, the Delta form is responsible for the “vast majority” of current COVID deaths in the United States, however exact counts are difficult to establish.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Delta variant and its subgroups accounted for more than 90% of new COVID cases in the United States in the two weeks leading up to July 31.

The mortality rate per 100,000 persons in the United States has been roughly 185 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to daily trends in COVID deaths, according to the CDC as of August 10, and about 0.92 per 100,000 for the previous seven days.

However, this isn’t a Delta-specific issue.

While studies have suggested that the Delta form of COVID causes more severe disease than other COVID variants, scientists have told This website that it’s difficult to pinpoint death statistics.

What do we actually know?

According to the CDC, the Delta variant appears to be the most common COVID variant in the United States at the present, as it travels across the country and is roughly twice as contagious as prior forms.

“Since the latest projections suggest that more than 94 percent of current COVID-19 cases are due to Delta variants, and Delta also appears to make people sicker, we can be fairly confident that the overwhelming majority of deaths we are [currently]seeing are due to Delta,” said Dr. Francesca L. Beaudoin, Interim Chair of Epidemiology at Brown University.

According to Dr. Stephen Kimmel, Chair of the Department of Epidemiology at the University of Florida, “several studies have revealed that the variant is also connected to more severe disease than other variants.”

When compared to the Alpha variation, the risk of hospital admission with Delta was almost quadrupled, according to a study done in Scotland and published in The Lancet magazine in June.

The COVID death rate in the United States is roughly 185 per 100,000 individuals, but when missed infections are factored in, the figure is “likely considerably more staggering,” according to Beaudoin. “Life expectancy in the United States plummeted by 1.5 years in 2020, the single largest drop since World War II,” she noted.

Why Is Calculating the Delta Death Rate So Difficult?

