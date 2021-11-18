What We Know About the Delta AY.4.2 COVID Variant, as a New Study Suggestions It May Cause Fewer Symptoms

According to fresh data from the United Kingdom, the AY.4.2 variety of COVID is less likely to produce symptomatic infection than other Delta offshoots.

The discovery was made in the most recent report from the REACT research in the United Kingdom, which has been collecting data from community questionnaires and swab testing since April 2020 to monitor how the virus is spreading.

The most recent study round, which took place between October 19 and November 5, revealed some new details on the spread of AY.4.2, a Delta variant variant that has been spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom in recent months.

Swab tests from 100,112 participants were evaluated in the most recent session. One thousand three hundred and ninety-nine of them tested positive for COVID.

Following that, experts sequenced the positive samples, yielding 841 lineages. According to the World Health Organization, all of them were the Delta variant or sub-lineages of the Delta variant, which is the most common coronavirus strain on the planet.

Delta AY.4, the most prevalent Delta sub-variant in the United Kingdom, accounting for 57.6% of these sequences, whereas AY.4.2 accounted for 11.8 percent.

The study also looked at reported symptoms based on the person’s sub-lineage. People infected with AY.4.2 were less likely to report “typical” COVID symptoms such as lack of change in smell or taste, fever, and a new persistent cough, according to a data table in the study.

According to the study, “when compared to AY.4, sub-lineage AY.4.2 was less likely to be related with symptoms.”

This finding could explain why AY.4.2 has spread so widely in the United Kingdom, according to Professor Francis Balloux, director of the Genetics Institute at University College London.

“AY.4.2 causing a smaller proportion of symptomatic infections would explain its growth in frequency, with asymptomatic carriers unintentionally transmitting it more often,” he tweeted earlier on Thursday.

He did add, though, that the finding would have to be confirmed and that the statistical significance was “extremely weak.”

A decreased proportion of symptomatic infections caused by AY.4.2 could explain its rise in prevalence, with asymptomatic carriers unintentionally transmitting it more frequently. In theory, this is good news: fewer symptoms = lower morbidity and mortality.

