What We Know About the COVID Mutations Y145H and A222V in the AY.4.2 ‘Delta Plus’.

COVID variation AY.4.2, commonly known as the new “Delta Plus,” is still circulating throughout the world, and scientists are still trying to find out how it works.

The variety is a descendant of COVID Delta variant AY.4, which is, in turn, a descendant of the original Delta. Scientists have identified two changes in AY.4.2’s spike protein, which is a spike on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that permits the virus to enter human cells.

The two mutations are known as Y145H and A222V, and researchers don’t know much about them yet—though AY.4.2 looks to have a “modestly elevated” growth rate compared to the typical Delta type, according to the U.K. Health Security Agency (HSA).

According to Dr. Scott Wesley Long, an Associate Professor of Pathology and Genomic Medicine at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas, A222V is the better-understood of the AY.4.2 mutations, having been found in distinct COVID variations as early as the spring of 2020.

“A222V appears to have a positive effect on the spike protein,” he explained. “The Y145H has been seen a lot less and isn’t well understood.” Long believes that the increase of AY.4.2 could be attributed in part to a change in virus sequencing technology deployed by the Artic viral sequencing network this summer.

According to him, the upgrade from Artic V3 to Artic V4 may have improved the technology’s ability to detect the Y145H mutation, resulting in an increase in Y145H mutation detections.

“Rather than any intrinsic alteration in the virus’s ability to disseminate or infection, this could be causing the apparent increase in AY.4.2,” he speculated.

Jeffrey Barrett is the director of the Wellcome Sanger Institute’s COVID-19 Genomics Initiative and a member of a UK team at the forefront of AY.4.2 monitoring. They discovered that AY.4.2 had a 10% growth advantage over other Delta variants.

"In terms of mutations, A222V has been seen in a lineage that swept over Europe pre-Alpha starting in summer 2020," he says. "However, there was never solid experimental proof of what that mutation may do, nor was there unanimity that it actually conferred a growth advantage in the wild."