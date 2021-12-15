What We Know a Month After the Rapidly Spreading Omicron COVID Variant First Appeared.

About a month ago, scientists began collecting samples from COVID patients who would later be identified as the first cases of the variation B.1.1.529, also known as Omicron.

The world became aware of a stunning new coronavirus variation thanks to the dedication of researchers in Hong Kong, South Africa, and Botswana, where some of the early samples were sequenced, as well as those who raised the alert.

The World Health Organization named B.1.1.529 a variety of concern and assigned it a new name just days after scientists raised concerns in mid- to late November. The WHO made the decision due to Omicron’s large number of genetic mutations—roughly 50 in all, the majority of which are in the spike protein that causes people to become ill.

According to the WHO, the variation is presently widespread in at least 76 countries, and it is expected to overtake Delta in some of them. Although we still don’t know much about Omicron, new information is being discovered on a daily basis.

Transmissibility

One of the most alarming aspects of Omicron is how quickly it appears to spread. Omicron appears to expand faster than Delta, based on the data we have thus far.

The WHO revealed on Tuesday that Omicron is expanding quicker than Delta in South Africa, where Delta circulation is low, but slower than Delta in the United Kingdom, where Delta circulation is strong.

According to a December 10 U.K. government report on Omicron, someone infected with Omicron is around three times as likely as someone infected with Delta to transfer the virus on to a close contact, based on preliminary study.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Omicron accounted for 2.9 percent of sequenced cases in the United States in the week ending December 11. According to the CDC, the Delta variation accounted for more than 96 percent of cases in that week.

Immunity Resistance and Vaccines

Omicron’s effect on those who have already been vaccinated or infected with COVID is another cause for concern.

More data is needed, according to the WHO, to determine the extent to which the variation can evade immunizations, but preliminary information suggests that blood samples from vaccinated and previously infected people had lower neutralizing activity with Omicron than with. This is a condensed version of the information.